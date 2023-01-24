WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (1/24/23)

The Road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day continues tonight as NXT airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on the USA Network.

The Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit will take place tonight, as well as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match.

Grayson Waller and NXT Champion Bron Breakker’s feud will also continue tonight as they prepare for their Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day. After the brawl at the WWE Performance Center on Monday, Waller hinted that he would have more for Breakker tonight.

Tag Team Champions in NXT The New Day will not be on tonight’s show because they are still on a promotional tour in Australia as of a few hours ago. Pretty Deadly and Gallus should be present to help build up to the Triple Threat at Vengeance Day.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA

* Wendy Choo vs. Elektra Lopez

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

* Chase University hosts award ceremony to honor Thea Hail for her first win

* Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit with Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match

Here is a promo for the episode: