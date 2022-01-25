WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (1/25)

Join us here tonight on PWMania.com for live NXT coverage as the Dusty Rhodes Classic continues. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
-OllieJayy performs her NXT theme song
-Boa vs. Solo Sikoa (Falls Count Anywhere)
-Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo (winner earns North American Championship shot)
-Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell, Kay Lee Ray & Persia Pirotta
-Dusty Rhodes Classic First Round: MSK vs. Jacket Time
-Dusty Rhodes Classic First Round: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward
An appearance by Gunther & Imperium is also being teased for tonight’s show.