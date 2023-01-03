WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (1/3/23)

The first WWE NXT episode of 2023 will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, tonight, and will feature the go-home build for next week’s NXT New Year’s Evil episode.

The Grayson Waller Effect will headline tonight’s show, with NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the special guest. The two will sign their contracts and give the final touches to the title match at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday.

Alba Fyre will face Isla Dawn in the first-ever Extreme Resolution match, which is expected to be an Anything Goes affair. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is expected to make her first live appearance since winning the title on tonight’s show.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following line-up:

* The go-home build for New Year’s Evil

* Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in the first-ever Extreme Resolution match

* Trick Williams vs. Axiom

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

* The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller signing their contracts for the New Year’s Evil title match

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: