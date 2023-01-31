WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (1/31/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT returns tonight.

The WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on USA Network goes down this evening, starting at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria, The Dyad vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson in a NXT Tag-Team Championship Eliminator to determine the next challengers to The New Day’s titles, and Stevie Turner will be in singles action against an opponent to be announced.

