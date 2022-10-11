WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (10/11/22)

The Road to Halloween Havoc continues tonight on WWE NXT.

Tonight’s show will begin with NXT Champion Bron Breakker competing in a non-title contest against Javier Bernal. WWE’s promo for tonight, which can be seen below, focuses on #1 contenders Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, although WWE has yet to clarify when they will meet NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in the non-title opener

* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

* Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Best of 3 Finale to determine final entrant in NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: