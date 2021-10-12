WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (10/12)

The build for Halloween Havoc will continue with tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode-

-Second edition of Lashing Out with Lash Legend

-Von Wagner & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland

-Swerve Scott defends the NXT North American Championship vs. Santos Escobar

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy (if Gacy wins, he will be added to NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc with Ciampa & Bron Breakker)

