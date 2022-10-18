WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (10/18/22)

The Halloween Havoc special will conclude with tonight’s live WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Sonya Deville, The O.C., Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez will be among the main roster Superstars on NXT tonight. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will face a mystery opponent chosen by the injured Tony D’Angelo.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, chosen by Roxanne Perez on last Friday’s SmackDown

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley, chosen by Cora Jade on tonight’s RAW

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)