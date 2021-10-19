WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (10/19)

The final NXT 2.0 show before Halloween Havoc will air tonight live on the USA Network. WWE has announced the following lineup for the show-

-Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones

-Tony D’Angelo returns to action

-One member from each team in the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat will face off for the right to spin the wheel at Halloween Havoc

-Bron Breakker & NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

