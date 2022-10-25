WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (10/25/22)

The fallout from Saturday’s Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will be featured in tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on tonight’s show, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoe Stark.

While not officially announced, new NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is expected to appear on tonight’s show to celebrate his big Ladder Match victory at Halloween Havoc.

WWE has made the following announcements for tonight’s NXT show:

* Halloween Havoc fallout

* Lash Legend vs. Shotzi

* The Schism’s new mystery member in the red hoodie removes their mask

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Here is a promo for the show: