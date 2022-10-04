WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (10/4/22)

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be the first live episode since September 13, and a new look for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando is rumoured as the brand returns to black and gold.

Toxic Attraction will compete in a six-woman match against Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoe Stark on NXT, while Von Wagner will compete for one of the last two spots in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. The SmackDown Brawling Brutes will also be on the show tonight, but there is no word on what they will be doing.

Byron Saxton of RAW also confirmed his attendance at tonight’s show.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s NXT episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly deliver their State of the Commonwealth Address to speak on the WWE tag team divisions

* Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez as the guests

* Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc

* Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

* The Brawling Brutes will appear

Here is a promo for the show: