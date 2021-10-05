WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (10/5)

Several matches & segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

The debut of Tony D’Angelo has been confirmed for tonight but his opponent has not been announced. Also, NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will compete in a non-title Fatal 4 Way. Here is the current lineup for tonight-

-MSK vs. Grizzled Young Vets vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

-Tony D’Angelo debuts

-Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight

-Cora Jade will wrestle

NXT is also hyping appearances by Toxic Attraction for tonight, plus Bron Breakker, the NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa & more.

