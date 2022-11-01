WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (11/1/22)

As the countdown to NXT Deadline continues, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Mandy Rose, the NXT Women’s Champion, will appear on tonight’s show to celebrate a year since she won the title. For the first time since winning the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also be on the show tonight. According to Apollo Crews, Breakker will be the target of his attention tonight.

R-Truth will take on Grayson Waller in tonight’s main roster crossover match.

The following lineup has been revealed by WWE for tonight’s NXT:

* The Schism (Ava Raine, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) sits down for an interview

* Odyssey Jones makes in-ring return

* Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

* R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose celebrates 1 year since her title win

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Halloween Havoc win over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov