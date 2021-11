Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature more build to the upcoming WarGames event on December 5. WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show-

* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

* Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson participate in an in-ring poker game

* The Diamond Mine (The Creed Brothers, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong) vs. Odyssey Jones, Ikemen Jiro and Kushida