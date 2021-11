The following matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network-

* Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat

