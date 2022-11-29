WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (11/29/22)

The Road to Deadline continues tonight with a live WWE NXT episode on USA Network.

Shawn Michaels, “Road Dogg” Briana James, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will appear on a panel tonight to introduce the 5 male and 5 female participants for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10.

NXT will also have a follow-up to Donovan Dijak’s return. Following his successful title defense against Carmelo Hayes, the former T-BAR attacked NXT North American Champion Wes Lee last week.

WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight’s show:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline

Here is a promo for tonight’s episode: