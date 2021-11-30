WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (11/30)

The final WWE NXT episode before War Games will be held tonight on the USA Network. The following lineup has been announced-

-Men’s War Games Advantage Ladder Match: Fans to pick the participants

-Women’s War Games Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

-Legado del Fantasma vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner. Winners will challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship at War Games

-Joe Gacy’s All Inclusive Invitational

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest NXT updates, and join us later tonight at 8 PM EST for full coverage.