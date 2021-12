A full lineup has been announced for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. The following matches are being advertised for tonight-

-Harland’s in-ring debut

-Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

-Boa vs. Edris Enofe

-Andre Chase vs. Tony D’Angelo

-Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson (No Holds Barred)

-Bron Breakker vs. Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong (Non-Title)

