WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/20/22)

Due to the Christmas Week holiday, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Full spoilers for tonight’s episode can be found by clicking here. Join us at 8 p.m. ET for live coverage of the taped NXT broadcast. The non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show is as follows:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom

* Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend in a Triple Threat against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin

* NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day defend against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

* Appearances by Apollo Crews, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Isla Dawn, and others

You can view the spoilers for the December 27 episode by clicking here.