WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/21)

WWE NXT 2.0 will air on the USA Network tonight with an appearance by RAW’s AJ Styles, a women’s Street Fight, & more.

Styles is set to appear for a feud with Grayson Waller, which began on Twitter this week. The main event looks to be the Gonzalez vs. Kai Street Fight. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

-Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams

-Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

-Von Wagner continues dominance

-AJ Styles will appear

-Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (Street Fight)

Stay tuned in for the latest on NXT 2.0. We will have full coverage of the show later tonight.