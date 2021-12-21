WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/21)

WWE NXT 2.0 will air on the USA Network tonight with an appearance by RAW’s AJ Styles, a women’s Street Fight, & more.
Styles is set to appear for a feud with Grayson Waller, which began on Twitter this week. The main event looks to be the Gonzalez vs. Kai Street Fight. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
-Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
-Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams
-Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
-Von Wagner continues dominance
-AJ Styles will appear
-Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (Street Fight)
Stay tuned in for the latest on NXT 2.0. We will have full coverage of the show later tonight.