WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/28)

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 will be the final show before next Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Harland vs. Brian Kendrick

-Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a non-title match

-RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle joins MSK as they call out NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium

-Wade Barrett moderates New Year’s Evil contract signing for the Title vs. Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

