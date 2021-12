Tonight’s WWE NXT will be the fallout episode from War Games event held this past Sunday. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight on the USA Network-

-Johnny Gargano speaks on his future

-Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn

-The Shaman is revealed for MSK

-Steel Cage Match: Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates and join us later for full coverage.