WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (2/1)

The Road To WWE NXT Vengeance Day will continue with tonight’s NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. WWE announced the following lineup for the episode-

-Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

-Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong & Creed Brothers) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)

NXT should also provide updates on the men’s & women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Cup tournaments.

