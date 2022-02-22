WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (2/22)

After two weeks of NXT airing on SYFY the show will be back on the USA Network tonight. WWE has announced the following lineup-

-Nikkita Lyons debuts

-LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

-Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa to determine next challenger for Bron Breakker

-Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend & Amari Miller (Dusty Classic Round 1)

-Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (Dusty Classic Round 1)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates to tonight’s NXT episode and join us later on for full coverage.