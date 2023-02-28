WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (2/28/2023)

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The weekly two-hour program premieres at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is an NXT North American Championship Open Challenge from Wes Lee, as well as Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark, Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate, Sal Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez, Indus Sher vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, as well as Gigi Dolin addressing her former Toxic Attraction teammate Jacy Jane.

