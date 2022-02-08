WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (2/8)

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will be the go-home show for next week’s Vengeance Day special. NXT will air on Syfy for the next two weeks starting with tonight’s show.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight-

* Vengeance Day Championship Summit between Santos Escobar and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Sarray vs. Dakota Kai

* LA Knight vs. Sanga

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Kay Lee Ray

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans