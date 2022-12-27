WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (27/12/22)

The final WWE NXT episode of 2022 will air tonight on the USA Network. It was recorded on December 14 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers are available by clicking here.

The following is the non-spoiler match and segment schedule for tonight’s show:

* Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend

* The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for The Bar

* Drew Gulak hosts a training seminar

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo