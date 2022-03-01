WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/1)

WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. The show will open with Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (Opener)

-Carmelo Hayes defends NXT North American Championship vs. Pete Dunne

-Women’s Dusty Classic Round 1: Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

-Women’s Dusty Classic Round 1: Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

-Harland vs. Draco Anthony

-Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase

-Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

