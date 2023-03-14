WWE NXT is back tonight.

The Road to NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 during WrestleMania Week continues this evening, as WWE NXT returns with a new episode on the USA Network at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is the following advertised lineup.

WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT (3/14/2023)

* We will hear from Johnny Gargano* Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly (NXT Tag Team Titles)* Apollo vs. Dabba Kato* Wes Lee’s North American Title Open Challenge

