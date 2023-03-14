WWE NXT is back tonight.
The Road to NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 during WrestleMania Week continues this evening, as WWE NXT returns with a new episode on the USA Network at 8/7c.
On tap for tonight’s show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is the following advertised lineup.
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT (3/14/2023)* We will hear from Johnny Gargano
* Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly (NXT Tag Team Titles)
* Apollo vs. Dabba Kato
* Wes Lee’s North American Title Open Challenge
Make sure to join us here tonight at PWMania.com starting 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.
