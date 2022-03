Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the latest build for the upcoming Stand And Deliver special.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

-Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

-A-Kid debuts vs. Kushida

-The Miz hosts NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler on MizTV

-Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar (Qualifier For NXT North American Championship Ladder Match At Stand And Deliver)

