WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/22)

Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature the finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic and more hype for Stand And Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Robert Roode vs. Bron Breakker

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Creed Brothers

-Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo (Women’s Dusty Classic Finals)

-Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong (Qualifier for NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand And Deliver)

-Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid (Qualifier for NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand And Deliver)

