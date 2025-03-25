WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/25/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT returns tonight on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
The following matches are scheduled for the 3/25 show:
* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker (NXT Women’s Title)
* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s North American Title)
* Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Heritage Cup)
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
😤 @Steph_Vaquer defends the NXT Women's Championship against @Jaida_Parkerwwe
🏆 @LexisKingWWE and @WWEJeVonEvans battle for the Heritage Cup
👊 @Steph_Vaquer and @FallonHenleyWWE square off for the Women's North American Title
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/Mo52JUYYxG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2025