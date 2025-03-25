WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/25/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT returns tonight on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The following matches are scheduled for the 3/25 show:

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker (NXT Women’s Title)

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Heritage Cup)