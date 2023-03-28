WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/28/2023); Stand & Deliver Go-Home Show

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be the Stand & Deliver go-home show, which was taped last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando following the live NXT episode.

Full spoilers for tonight’s show can be found by clicking here. Join us at 8 p.m. ET for live coverage of the taped broadcast.

The following is a preview of tonight’s non-spoiler match and segment:

* Battle Royal to determine the final competitor in the NXT North American Title Fatal 5 Way at Stand & Deliver, with the winner joining champion Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. Battle Royal participants included Nathan Frazer, Dijak, Jinder Mahal, Xyon Quinn, Dabba-Kato, Scrypts, Apollo Crews, Axiom, Dante Chen, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Bryson Montana, Quincy Elliott, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah and Hank Walker

* Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner

* Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz

* Eddy Thorpe debuts vs. Myles Borne

* Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver: Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca. The winner will join Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver

* Drew Gulak vs. Hank Walker

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. If they win, Jensen and Briggs will be added to the NXT Tag Team Titles Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver with champions Gallus, The Creed Brothers, Tony D and Stacks

* Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano’s challenge for an Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver

Here is a promo: