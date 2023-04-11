WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (4/11/2023)

WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening with the latest two-hour program, which features another jam-packed lineup.

On tap for the show is Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. TBA vs. TBA in a NXT Championship eliminator, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s tag-team titles, Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner, the MVP Trophy Presentation for Duke Hudson and we will hear from Cora Jade.

