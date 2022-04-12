WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (4/12)

Three championships will be on the line on tonight’s WWE NXT episode from Orlando.

Last week’s show ended with Joe Gacy & Harland revealing that they had Rick Steiner abducted, and that new feud with NXT Champion Bron Breakker will likely continue tonight.

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight-

-Mandy Rose defends NXT Women’s Championship vs. Dakota Kai

-Cameron Grimes defends NXT North American Championship vs. Solo Sikoa

-Gauntlet Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship: Pretty Deadly vs. Grayson Waller & Sanga vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. The Creed Brothers

