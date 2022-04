The latest WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center with Natalya’s NXT in-ring return & more.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes (just announced w/ the video below)

-Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley

-Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

It’s likely that Pretty Deadly will also appear tonight to celebrate last week’s NXT Tag Team Championship victory.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com throughout the day for updates on tonight’s episode.