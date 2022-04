The final NXT 2.0 before Spring Breakin will air tonight from the WWE Performance Center. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Lash Legend vs. Nikkita Lyons

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

-Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley vs. Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro & Elektra Lopez

Tonight’s NXT will also feature the debut of Nathan Frazer, who is coming over from NXT UK.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s show.