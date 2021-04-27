WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (4/27)

WWE has announced an Adam Cole interview for tonight’s NXT episode plus a six-man match with Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA teaming with Tag Team Champions MSK.

Here is the current line up for tonight’s NXT-

-Adam Cole gives first interview since TakeOver

-Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (Reed earns NXT North American Championship match, if he wins)

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Dakota Kai

-Legado Del Fantasma vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida & NXT Tag Team Champions MSK

