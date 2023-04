WWE NXT returns tonight.

The post-Stand & Deliver 2023 episode of WWE NXT goes down tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program is Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones, as well as Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks in tag-team action.

