The fallout from NXT Stand And Deliver will continue on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show-

-New NXT Champion Bron Breakker to appear

-Tony D’Angelo & AJ Galante celebrate win over Tommaso Ciampa

-Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Toxic Attraction

Stay tuned to PWMania.com throughout the day and join us later on for full NXT coverage.