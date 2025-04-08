WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (4/8/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT returns tonight.

Scheduled as the second-to-last episode leading up to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 during WrestleMania 41 Weekend, WWE NXT returns at 8/7c this evening, live on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for the two-hour prime time Tuesday night program is Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker, as well as three members of Darkstate taking on Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans in six-man tag-team action.

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.