WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/10)

WWE has announced several women’s matches for tonight’s NXT 2.0, which will be the first episode to air since last Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’ episode.

The following lineup has been announced for tonight-

-Cora Jade vs. Natalya

-Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

-Alba Fyre (fka Kay Lee Ray) debuts with new name/gimmick

-The beginning of the Women’s Breakout Tournament

