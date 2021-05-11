WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/11)

Two championship matches will headline tonight’s NXT show on USA Network. NXT Champion Karrion Kross will also be in non-title action.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Raquel Gonzalez defends NXT Women’s Championship vs. Mercedes Martinez

-KUSHIDA defends NXT Cruiserweight Championship vs. Santos Escobar in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match

-Austin Theory vs. NXT Champion Karrion Kross (Non-Title)

-Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain

