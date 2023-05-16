WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/16/2023): Orlando, FL.

The road to NXT Battleground continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on USA Network this evening at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of The Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar and special guest Dragon Lee, Wes Lee & Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak, as well as The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad.

