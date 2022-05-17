WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/17)

The Road to In Your House continues on tonight’s WWE NXT episode from Orlando.
WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
-Breakout Tournament Matches: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James, Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley
-The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
-Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo
-Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn
-Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
-Bron Breakker will confront Joe Gacy
