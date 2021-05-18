WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/18)

Tonight’s NXT on USA Network will feature a Steel Cage main event for the NXT North American Championship with Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed. WWE Legend Ted DiBiase Sr will also appear to continue his feud with Cameron Grimes.

Join us here on PWMania for the latest on NXT and for full coverage tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Ted DiBiase appears live

-Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

-Arash Markazi will interview Pete Dunne

-Special preview for Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross NXT championship match on next week’s show

-Steel Cage: Johnny Gargano defends NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed