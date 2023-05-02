WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/2/2023): Orlando, FL.

The road to WWE Battleground 2023 kicks off tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Drew Gulak vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship, as well as Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Jacy Jane vs. Gigi Dolin, Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey, Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh, Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe, Dani Palmer’s in-ring debut and the latest between Axiom and Scrypts.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.