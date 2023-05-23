WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/23/2023): Orlando, FL.

The road to WWE NXT Battleground winds down tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the final show leading into Sunday’s WWE NXT Battleground 2023 premium live event.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Axiom vs. Dabba Kato, Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe, Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer, Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade as well as Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.