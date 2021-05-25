WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/25)

Karrion Kross defending the NXT Championship against Finn Balor will headline tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network.

WWE has announced the following line up for tonight-

-North American Champion Bronson Reed appears live

-Ted DiBiase Sr. and Cameron Grimes appear in a Million Dollar Face Off

-Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne

-Franky Monet makes in-ring debut

-Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

-Finn Balor challenges Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on NXT