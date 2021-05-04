WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/4)

The return of Finn Balor will headline tonight’s NXT show on USA Network. There will also be a Street Fight and a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
WWE has announced the following line up for tonight-
-Street Fight for the Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (C) vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae
-Falls Count Anywhere Match: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
-Grizzled Young Vets vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
-Finn Balor returns
Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight’s show, then join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.