WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/9/2023)

The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2023 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network this evening at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp, Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak, Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams, as well as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

Also scheduled for the program this evening is Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Drew Gulak in their corners, Nathan Frazer hosts his second Hard-Hitting Home Truths segment, and NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Dyad.

